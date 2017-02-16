Oil Search commended for apprentice programmes

THE National Apprenticeship and Trade Testing Board has commended Oil Search on its four-year apprenticeship programme that saw 27 apprentices graduate recently.

Board secretariat assistant director Arthur Geno said Oil Search had achieved another milestone in human resource development in the country.

“Oil Search is represented in the various Industry Technical Committees whose sole responsibility is to develop national occupational skills standards and its relevant assessment instruments,” he said.

“The process technician national occupational skills standards was an initiative of Oil Search and the training facility at the Iagifu Ridge Camp in Kutubu is accredited to conduct approved extension courses for the apprentices.”

Nineteen of the 27 apprentices in the production, mechanical and electrical fields received their certificates.

“Oil Search seeks to build capability through the recruitment, development and retention of early-career PNG citizens, including entry-level apprentices,” Oil Search executive general manager stakeholder engagement Gerea Aopi said.

“The apprenticeship programme ensures Oil Search has the ability to operate well into the future and we can be confident our facilities and processes are in good hands.

