Oil Search to defend title at emergency comp

OIL Search will be defending the PNG Extractive Industries Emergency Response Challenge competition it won last year.

The competition is underway in Madang.

Oil Search is the only participant from the petroleum industry.

There are more than 200 participants from the mining industry.

It was formerly known as the National Mining Emergency Response Challenge and was organised by the Mineral Resources Authority.

This is the first year it is being organised by the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum and called the PNG Extractive Industries Emergency Response Challenge.

The three-day event comprises a theory examination on day one, followed by two days of intense competition on six events to be held at the PNG Maritime College in Madang.

PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum executive director Dr Albert Mellam said the challenge, which was started in 2011 by the MRA, aimed to improve the capabilities of the industry’s emergency response personnel to emergency situations.

Oil Search did not participate in the inaugural event in 2011 and only provided officials.

They came second in 2012 won in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

