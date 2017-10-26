Oil Search director resigns

KEITH Spence, a non-executive director of Oil Search, has resigned from its board effective from the close of business last Friday.

Chairman of Oil Search Rick Lee said: “I would like to thank Keith sincerely for his considerable input into board deliberations over the past five years, as well as his strong contributions to the various board committees on which he has served.

“His knowledge of, and career experience in the oil and gas sector, strong professional and technical capability and focus on safety and operational excellence has been invaluable to the Oil Search board in fulfilling our various duties and responsibilities.

“I have personally greatly valued Keith’s support and judgment and wish him well in all his future endeavours.

“An international search to replace Keith is now underway.”

