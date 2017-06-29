Oil Search foundation launches children’s library in Hela hospital

CHILDREN admitted at the Hela Provincial Hospital’s children’s ward can now read story books in the “cupboard library” set up by the Oil Search Foundation (OSF).

The library contains over 250 books and they vary from board/picture books for three to six-year-olds to junior novels, general readers and reference and non-fiction books.

Oil Search employees donated most of the books during a 2016 book drive while some were donated by partner organisation, BukbilongPikinini.

OSF executive director, Stephanie Copus-Campbell saw the need for a library in the children’s ward to give young patients an opportunity to read and explore the fun of storytelling through books. Copus-Cambell believes the books help distract the children from their illnesses and discomfort.

With support from the hospital’s director of nursing, Sr Freda Makanda, the library project operates on weekdays. An OSF staff member spends an hour each day lending books to the young patients as well as reading with children in the ward.

When discharged each child is given a book of their choice .

