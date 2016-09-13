Oil Search names new director

THE board of Oil Search has appointed Mel Togolo as one of its directors.

He replaces Bart Philemon, who is retiring from the board from September 30.

Togolo, pictured, a founding member of the PNG business council and the PNG country manager for Nautilus, will join the board on October 1.

Chairman Rick Lee acknowledged Philemon’s valuable contribution to the board since his appointment as director in November 2012.

He said Oil Search was fortunate to be able to call on the talents and experience of Togolo.

“Mel brings a wealth of knowledge on PNG from a distinguished career spanning senior roles in industry and Government, not only in PNG but also in Australia and the Solomon Islands.” Dr Ziggy Switkowski has meanwhile notified the board that he planned to retire as a director at the end of 2016. Fiona Harris will re-join the board to replace Switkowski.

Lee said: “Ziggy has brought considerable business and strategic expertise to the Oil Search board and it is regrettable, but understandable, that he can no longer continue as a director due to other demands.”

Related