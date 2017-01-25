Oil Search records great year

OIL Search recorded its highest ever production results last year, according to managing director Peter Botten.

Releasing the company’s third quarter results to the market, Botten said the historical results came on the back of strong performance from the PNG LNG project and the company’s own oil operations.

“Production in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 7.72 mmboe (million barrels of oil equivalent), one of the highest quarterly outputs ever achieved by the company,’’ Botten said.

“This very pleasing result was driven primarily by the PNG LNG project, which produced at an annualised rate of approximately 8.3 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) during the quarter – up from 8.1 mtpa in the third quarter and 20 per cent higher than the nameplate capacity of 6.9 mtpa.

“The strong performance in the fourth quarter took Oil Search’s total 2016 full year production to 30.24 mmboe, which was an all-time record for the company and slightly above the top end of our 28-30 mmboe guidance range.’’

Botten said the high performance and reliability seen to date from all components of the PNG LNG project infrastructure were enabling the co-venturers to derive significant additional value from the existing installed capacity and the annualised production rates currently being achieved augur well for 2017.

“Our operated production also performed above expectations during 2016, reflecting continued success in actively managing these mature fields,” he said.

“While natural decline is expected in 2017, operated production is now anticipated to be well above the forecasts made 12 months ago.”

He said a key highlight of the quarter was the discovery of gas by the Muruk 1 exploration well in PPL 402 (petroleum prospecting licences 402), operated by Oil Search in co-venture with ExxonMobil and, following its recent farm-in, Santos.

The entire Toro sand interval, which was the primary objective, was gas saturated.

Oil Search Limited is the largest oil and gas exploration and development company incorporated in Papua New Guinea, which operates all of Papua New Guinea’s oilfields.

Founded in 1929, it is now one of Papua New Guinea’s largest companies and in 2006 was responsible for 13 per cent of PNG’s GDP.

It is publicly listed on the Port Moresby and Australian Stock Exchanges.

