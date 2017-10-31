Oil Search renews contract with Link PNG

OIL Search has renewed its contract with Air Niugini to provide services to the company through Link PNG, the airline’s subsidiary.

Oil Search managing director Peter Botten thanked Air Niugini staff for the quality of service they had been providing.

“We sincerely appreciate the efforts of Air Niugini and Link PNG and, especially the staff who have given us outstanding service. I want to express my personal appreciation to the staff who are such an important part of our logistics and support network,” he said.

“I know of numerous occasions where the staff have gone beyond there normal expectations to deliver a great service to us.”

Link PNG general manager Bruce Alabaster said that it was the continuation of an 11-year arrangement with Oil Search.

“We provide a dedicated aircraft that flies six days out of every seven from here to Moro, from here to Kiunga and also through Moro and Cairns. In addition, we provide a lot of ad hoc flights,” he said.

“It’s a new contract that extends our relationship into the next three years but is something we have been doing for the past 11 years.

“Air Niugini has provided over 8 million kilometers of safe travel to Oil Search employees and uplifted 350,000 passengers as well 1000 tonnes of cargo.”

Alabaster also said Link PNG would be expanding its fleet to cater for an expected increase in demand for such flight arrangements with the Papua LNG project coming up.

