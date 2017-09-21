Oil Search staff receive awareness on family laws

OIL Search Foundation recently organised an awareness on the Family Protection Act (FPA) for the company staff in Port Moresby.

Serena Sasingian, Principal Legal Officer with the Department of Justice and Attorney-General and her colleagues conducted the awareness last week.

It was to help staff understand the purpose of the legislation and how it could be used to prevent or reduce acts of family violence.

Oil Search head of expansion programmes Jean Martin said the staff were always asking for information on the FPA “and how it works in a practical sense”.

Staff Carolyn Taureka said the information was valuable.

“We are witnessing a lot of domestic violence issues happening in our families as well as among our friends. And in most cases, we do not know how to go about getting help using government systems like the courts.

“And with our busy schedules, we usually don’t have the time to find out such information.

“For me, I am very thankful that, through your programmes, we are able to learn about what the Government is doing to address this problem and the services

that are available and that they are free.”

