Oil Search visits children in hospital

CHILDREN at the Hela Hospital in Tari will receive toys to brighten their stay at the hospital during the festive season.

Hospital board chairman Peter Botten, accompanied by Oil Search executive general manager for stakeholder engagement Gerea Aopi, toured Tari and visited the hospital on Monday. Botten thanked the hospital staff for their contribution to the changes at the hospital since the new board took over.

He thanked the support of partners including Oil Search and the Oil Search Foundation.

“It has been a real partnership with the company and Foundation working with the provincial government, health department and Department of Personnel Management to progressively build the capacity of the hospital,’’ Botten said.

The hospital board toured the wards and spoke to patients and presented boxes of toys to the paediatric ward.

Botten said the town was quiet and going about its normal business in preparation for Christmas.

He welcomed the deployment of additional security forces into the region and the recently announced gun amnesty which would help remove guns from the local community.

