Oil spill clean-up continues

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

PUMA Energy has been engaging with locals affected by an oil spill in Port Moresby to clean up near the area.

Country Manager Jim Collings said the clean-up began on Saturday by Puma’s contractors plus the villagers.

“Puma Energy took immediate action and has contained and removed the product from the water surface,” he said.

“Over the last few days, Puma Energy has also been deploying people and resources to clean up the residual impact on the sporadic areas of the foreshore that have been impacted.”

Colling said work was continuing with the focus now on the Kila Kila beach and Pari village areas.

“Puma Energy has engaged with the councillor for Pari village, the pastor of the Pari United Church and village representatives,” he said.

Puma has set up a base at Pari village and expects the clean-up of the oil spill to take more than a week from Pari to Kila and Taurama.

“Puma Energy has proactively been in communication and is working with the authorities and the local community representatives to update them of progress,” Collings said.

Pari villager Richard Kewana told The National that they had been told by Puma and other experts that the spill had been contained and removed from the sea surface.

“But the villagers need to be convinced that the oil did not damage anything or will not be having any long-term impact on the natural resources and livelihood or their environment,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...