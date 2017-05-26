Oil spill clean-up nears completion

THE oil spill clean-up along Pari village in Central is almost complete and the shoreline will be monitored in the coming months, according to Puma Energy country manager Jim Collings.

Collings told The National that the company was pleased with the level of cooperation between stakeholders in handling the issue.

There are still minor works being carried out on mangroves in the affected areas.

“What we have done so far is address the clean-up in all the affected areas and have cleaned an enormous amount of rubbish as well, going above and beyond the issue, and the rocky areas as well. So we are also pleased with that,” Collings said.

“The one remaining area is the work around Pari village among the mangroves there. What we are doing there is very selective pruning that will also help regenerate the mangroves as well.”

