Oil spill contained: Puma

PUMA Energy says a fuel spill in Port Moresby has been contained.

Country manager Jim Collings (pictured) said the spill was from a subsea hose at the Kanudi terminal facility that resulted in a spill of oil product into the harbour area.

The subsea hose was not being used for any delivery operation at the time of the incident.

“Two days (Tuesday) ago, we identified a small amount of product that had released to the harbour which came from a pipeline that feeds the Kanudi power station,” he said.

“We believe it’s between one and three cubes of product. Every month we deal with over 100,000 cubes of product in this business safely.”

Collings said the spill came to the surface, was identified and rectified immediately.

“What people would have seen is a flurry of activity,” he said.

“We as a company take any spill in the water very seriously whether it be small or large.

“We have deployed our emergency response team to contain and manage the product to the water. That has been contained and we have actually extracted the product from the water in majority of instances.

“There has been a small amount that has reached land. Particularly, from Kilakila to Gabutu area, we have teams on the ground which are actually cleaning that up.

“We want to reassure people that this is a product that has been contained and cleaned up and we are managing that. We have got international advisors immediately to ensure that we have managed this appropriately with other concerned parties as well.

“We will continue to work to ensure that any work on the shore gets cleaned up. Fish do not eat this stuff.

“It is important to note that this is not about contamination of water. It is a product that is lighter than water.

Collings noted that the incident is a first for Puma Energy in Papua New Guinea.

