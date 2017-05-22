More oil yet to be found

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

SEVEN billion barrels of oil are yet to be found in the country, according to Oil Search Limited managing director Peter Botten.

He told The National that so far, only 40 per cent of the oil and gas resources had been tapped into.

“We think we’ve found about 40 per cent of the reserves in PNG and we estimate that there is a further seven billion barrels of oil equivalent yet to be found. Ninety per cent of that is gas. So we are focusing primarily on gas,” Botten said.

Botten said as well as having a very good liquefied and natural gas business, Oil Search had also carried out a significant review of the remaining exploration potential in the country.

He said the company had the largest database in the country.

“We understand that and applied new technology to find new ways of looking at this data has given a really exciting future in terms of exploration,” he said.

Botten said the company had expanded.

“We are quite excited about our exploration portfolio that we will see our continued significant exploration programmes over the next five years. And on our risk basis, we believe we can grow our business substantially.”

He said the exciting discovery was in the Muruk and follow-ups between Hides, Juha and P’nyang where there were a series of prospects in the North Western corner.

They would be the key part of this year prospects and beyond.

They are also looking at some of the smaller gas fields that would not be part of the LNG project but will contribute to their explorations in the country.

Oil Search was established in the country in 1929.

According to information on the company online, more than 98 per cent of its assets are in PNG.

