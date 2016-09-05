Ok Tedi aims to improve skills of paramedic officers

THE Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) is working in partnership with St John PNG to improve the skills of its paramedic officers to become first aid trainers.

OTML’s Asset Protection Department (APD) manager Peter Senat said this when providing an outline of the two-day paramedic accreditation programme conducted by Dorish Palangat from St John PNG in Tabubil from August 23 to 24.

Senat said the purpose of the programme was to assess and accredit OTML’s paramedics as St Johns associate trainers so they can conduct St John’s first aid programmes to OTML employees and contractors on site.

“Due to our FIFO (fly-in/fly out) roster, three paramedics were initially assessed with the remaining three to be done in September,” Senat said.

Palangat thanked OTML for their partnership with St John PNG and for recognising the need to up skill its paramedic officers to be able to professionally carry out their duty.

“We want to build a long lasting training service partnership with Ok Tedi mining.”

Palangat said the two-day accreditation was basically to get the experienced OTML paramedics certified through St John PNG and certify them as St John PNG associate trainers.

She said the paramedics during the accreditation went through the requirements and standards of what was expected of them.

