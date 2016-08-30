OK Tedi, DWU join hands

THE Ok Tedi Mining Limited and Divine Word University are partnering to provide teaching facilities for health science students in Western.

Peter Graham, the OTML managing director and chief executive officer was at Tabubil last Wednesday for the opening of two student accommodation units.

The company is partnering with Diwai Pharmaceutical Limited, a business arm of the university which manages Tabubil Hospital on behalf of OTML.

Graham and DWU Dean for Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences Professor Clement Malau opened two 16-room accommodation blocks which included self-contained rooms, laundry, store rooms, toilet and shower blocks.

The student accommodation buildings, a classroom and a unit for staff were funded by OTML through its tax credit scheme at a cost of K11 million.

The event coincided with the launching of university’s rural health science work placement programme.

On Monday August 22, 10 male and 10 female students from the university arrived in Tabubil to begin a 10-week work placement programme.

