Ok Tedi Mine funds foundation: OTML

By GYNNIE KERO

OK Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML) says it fully funds the operations of its subsidiary the Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) at US$8 million (K24 million) per annum.

According to the miner, the foundation does not operate with Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) funds.

Since its establishment as a development vehicle for the CMCA communities in 2008, the foundation received up to US$64 million (under K200 million).

This is OTML’s additional commitment to the CMCA community on top off the compensation package.

The OTDF is responsible for the administration of the trusts, investments of community funds and the delivery of community projects and programmes as agreed to by the individual village planning committees and approved by their respective trusts.

Under the CMCA, there are nine trust regions:

Mine Villages (six mine villages – Kavorabip, Finalbin, Atemkit, Wangbin, Bultem, Migalsimbip);

Dudi Development Trust (South bank)

Kiwaba Development Trust (Kiwai and Wabada Islands);

Manawete Development Foundation (North Bank);

Middle Fly River Development Foundation (Middle Fly);

Nupmo Development Foundation (North Ok Tedi);

Suki Fly Gogo Development Foundation (Suki and Gogodala);

Tutuwe Development Foundation (Highway communities); and

Wai Tri Development Trust (Lower Ok Tedi).

Speaking at an agreement signing by Sepe/Auti village, South Fly last Friday, OTML’s deputy chief executive officer and general manager employee and external relations, Musje Werror explained the foundation’s function and programmes.

“The next four to five years will see more improvements with the implementation of the livelihood development programme.”

“All CMCA funds are accounted for and OTDF’s books are audited every year in line with OTML’s financial processes so your funds are protected.

“OTDF is your vehicle and in the near future we plan to transfer one share in OTDF to the CMCA communities to your company CMCA Holdings.

“On behalf of the OTML and OTDF boards, the managing director Peter Graham, OTDF’s chief executive officer Ian Middleton and the rest of the CMCA communities, I once again welcome Sepe/Auti to the CMCA family,” Werror told the villagers.

