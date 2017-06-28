OKAPA district is not progressing in par with the rest of the districts of this country.

Where are the funds coming as district service improvement programme and other development grants going to? Are there any audits of the district accounts have been audited so far? There is nothing tangible developments happening in the district.

Where the development funds earmarked for the district had gone to over the years? I hope the treasury workers are aware of this funds whereabouts. The people of Okapa must be start talking and making a lot of noise of how the district is progressing. It is about time district treasury workers including the district administration must be scrutinised on how the funds are managed and used. There is no use having public servants and seeing nothing happening at the district.

Yorine Inove

Madang

