Okapa farmers pleased with hand coffee machine

FARMERS at Okapa, Eastern Highlands, are getting their hand coffee pulpers for less money – thanks to the Coffee Industry Corporation’s Productive Partnerships in Agriculture Project.

The pulpers, usually costing between K400 and K500, were sold to them for K40 each.

The 800 growers at Keafu Village received them from the Highlands Organic Agriculture Cooperative on Thursday.

The farmer group is a co-partner of Coffee Connections, a lead partner of the CIC-PPAP implementing coffee rehabilitation activities in the district with 3900 growers since 2009.

It was the first for these smallholder growers in a remote district to receive such support.

Napo Serego, 30, who is married with three children and has three coffee gardens, said it was the first time to see the pulper. He said his parents pulped coffee cherry using stones.

Project manager Potaisa Hombunaka said: “We want farmers to pay only 10 per cent of the cost to take ownership of the tools.

“The reality is many of these growers are living in remote areas. They can’t afford these tools so it doesn’t make sense to tell them to produce more quality coffee without providing the necessary tools.”

“Tools and materials distribution are some of several interventions aimed at raising production and quality.”

Around 200 growers and their families gathered at the Keafu road junction to witness the occasion.

