Okapa’s Ivingoi High School gets secondary status

IVINGOI High School in the remote Okapa district of Eastern Highlands was declared a secondary school during its annual graduation last Friday.

Eastern Highlands tuition fee-free policy coordinator Bruce Kaigu who represented education adviser Thomas Jonduo announced before 3000 people that as of next year, the school would be called Ivingoi Secondary School.

Kaigu also announced a K500,000 commitment for the school to develop some of the necessary infrastructure over the Christmas break to prepare for grade 11 intakes next year.

He said the school would have two grade 11 classes next year.

School principal Nathan Burum thanked the education division through Kaigu and promised to work hard to have some of the necessary infrastructures ready before 2018 for grade 11 intakes.

He said they would use the money to build important buildings like a science laboratory and practical skills and home economics buildings.

Burum said the school was in a remote area and transporting school materials was difficult because of poor road conditions.

