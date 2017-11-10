Old buildings, lack of funding a challenge for Moresby tech

THE Port Moresby Technical College needs a major uplift in its ageing infrastructure, acting principal Henry Wamingu said.

Wamaingu said this during the launching of the institution’s Strategic Management Plan 2017-2021 on Wednesday.

The launching was witnessed by representatives from the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Department of National Planning and Monitoring and the Technical Vocational Education Training programme of the Department of Education. He said the college has been operating for over 70 years.

“The ageing infrastructure and lack of annual government funding to upgrade the facilities at the college are just some of the many challenges we continue to face,” Wamaingu said. “We need to rip off all those buildings and replace them with new ones.

A technical college deals with technology. “We have to operate with the trend of changing technology.”

The plan recommended an annual budget of K64 million for infrastructure development and about K2 million for tools and equipment.

