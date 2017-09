I went around to many foreign-owned stores in Goroka and found that many of the goods sold were past their use-by dates.

Why can’t ICCC play its role and investigate this?

People are buying those goods without realising that they are old stock.

This is an issue that has to do with health. It is time the government investigates

Yawiiyo Amesii

Yarena Village, SHP

Like this: Like Loading...