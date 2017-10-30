OLSH students learn to surf

STUDENTS at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) International School in Kavieng, New Ireland, are learning surfing apart from normal academic work.

School principal Jo Martin said the school was giving opportunities to students in different ways and surfboarding is one of them.

Martin urged the students to make use of the lessons.

“Make use of the opportunities. Keep your eyes and ears open for such opportunities, sign up and learn,” she told the students during assembly.

“You do not know what such opportunities can lead you to.”

She said the first lot of eight students from year seven to 11, started their first lessons last week and would continue for the next couple of weeks.

Another group would be taken on early next year while the surfing season was still on.

The first lot of eight students, which included three girls, will continue with their weekly lessons this week.

They are all eager to learn some more before heading to where the waves are.

The students and two staff members boarded a boat and crossed the Kavieng harbour to Nusa Island where the instructor, Luke James, took them through their first lesson in getting on the surfboards and getting used to paddling while on it and getting onto it with their feet while in water as would be the case when they actually ride waves.

James was ably assisted by his son Seth, who is a student at the school.

Like this: Like Loading...