Olympian contests Rigo open seat

Papua New Guinea’s first Olympian, also known as Pacific’s Iron Lady in the ’80s Iammo Launa, will be contesting the Rigo open seat in the national elections.

Launa represented the country in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, competing in the 400m, and played netball as well for Papua New Guinea.

She said she was standing for the mothers, children and young men and young women forgotten and neglected by their leaders.

“I stand for change, for health and education, for accessibility to services,” she told The National.

Launa, a mother, said she understood the daily struggles, hardships and lack of services that people were facing.

“There’s a saying that “only a mother would understand” and I believe it is time for women leaders to stand up and contest in this year’s elections because I know women will bring change and that is something all mothers would agree with,” she said.

“A woman, when she hears the cries of her children, will stand up and she will try to comfort them and provide their needs no matter what, even it means sacrificing her own need.”

Launa said Rigo in Central, needed a women to bring change.

When asked how confident she was about the elections, she said: “I made the last Pacific Games that was hosted in this country.

“I bid for it, I hosted it and it was a successful. Everyone said we were not capable but we proved them wrong,” she said.

“That is a testament to my capabilities and that is why I am confident that I can win this seat.”

Like this: Like Loading...