Olympic chiefs meet in Guam

THE second workshop for National Olympic Committee secretary-generals from 15 Pacific Islands countries is underway in Guam.

The first such gathering was in 2011.

Apart from Australia and New Zealand, the only other missing NOC is Nauru.

The secretary-generals are: Ethan Lake (American Samoa), Robert Graham (Cook Islands), Jim Tobin (Federated States of Micronesia), Lorraine Mar (Fiji), Robert Steffy (Guam), Kautu Temakei (Kiribati), Baklai Temengil (Palau), Auvita Rapilla (Papua New Guinea), Talalelei Pauga (Samoa), Melinda Avosa (Solomons), Takitoa Taumoepeau (Tonga), Isala Isala (Tuvalu), Cyrille Mainguy (Vanuatu) and Guam NOC chief executive officer Anita Blas.

The presidents are: Etisone Ed Imo (American Samoa), Martin Rara (Solomons) and Iakopo Moloti (Tuvalu).

NOC presidents from American Samoa, Solomons and Tuvalu are part of the four-day workshop conducted by Oceania National Olympic Committee secretary-general Ricardo Blas and executive director Dennis Miller.

Blas said the objective was to get all NOCs on the same page moving forward into the new quadrennial.

The workshop also includes consultant Oceania Rugby Regional Training Manager and Oceania Sports Education Programme (OSEP) mentor Talemo Waqa, Sainimili Talatoka (OSEP coordinator), Natanya Potoi –Ulia (ORADO executive officer) and Martin Burrows (Oceania Sports Information Centre).

