Olympic committee appoints interim taekwondo officials

A SPECIAL general meeting to appoint new executives for Taekwondo Papua New Guinea has been deferred by the PNG Olympic Committee appointing an interim to oversee the management of the sport for an extended period.

The PNGOC board endorsed the appointment of John Cholai as the Taekwondo PNG interim president, with Justin Worinu as secretary and Abel Pondek as treasurer.

TPNG will be under the guidance of the interim executive for a transitional period of between six to 12 months to finalise a new constitution, regulations and policies in consultation with the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) and Oceania Taekwondo Union (OTU). A general meeting will be held at the end of this transition period to adopt a new constitution for the federation and also elect a new executive.

The PNGOC suspended TPNG earlier this month (Oct 5), citing a lack of proper management, due diligence and a failure to meet PNGOC’s constitutional requirements and ceasing to be a legally constituted sports body without a functioning executive. This followed the resignation of its president and other core executive members. A special general meeting was marked for Nov 5 this year to elect new executives however; this meeting has now been deferred.

