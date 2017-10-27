Olympic committee provides K50,000 for Games

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee has given funding support to the PNG Games which will be held next month in Kimbe.

The funding support of K50,000 was made available through the Olympic Solidarity programme and will assist in costs associated with technical officials that are needed for the PNG Games. “We recognise the importance of the PNG Games to the country’s sporting landscape in terms of talent identification and sports development and we are glad to support the delivery of the Games through this contribution,” secretary-general Auvita Rapilla.

Rapilla acknowledged the Oceania National Olympic Committee for approving the grant to support the PNG Games under the Olympic Solidarity programme.

The PNG Games has been a great venue for identifying raw talents from around the country since its inception.

The PNGOC will also have members of its team PNG hero programme present to run the voices of the athletes programme, which aims to raise awareness among athletes and the public on issues related to leadership, anti-doping in sport, HIV and protecting the environment as well as the Olympic values.

The PNG Sports Foundation, the sporting arm of the Government which runs the event, is an important partner of the PNG Olympic Committee and plays an important role in the development of sport in PNG.

PNGOC said it was looking forward to seeing a successful PNG Games held in Kimbe next month.

Like this: Like Loading...