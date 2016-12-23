Olympic participation, programmes the highlights

THE Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee has highlighted sending a team to the Rio Olympics and implementing long term programmes as the achievements for 2016.

With the Olympics and the new Strategic Plan 2016-2020 the organisation wais guided by its vision to “Inspire and Unite Papua New Guineans through Sporting Excellence and Success” according to a release during the week.

It was this vision and strategic direction that motivated the efforts throughout the year.

The new strategic plan was formally adopted by members at the annual general assembly in May.

Members also adopted a new constitution with key changes to electoral process, staggered terms of office for executives and the requirement for member federations to be incorporated. In line with the new constitution, PNGOC developed revised terms of reference for its committees and has established the gender equity committee.

The appointment of PNGOC board members in 2016 to international positions is recognition to the work of the organisation.

The most notable was the appointment of PNGOC secretary-general, Auvita Rapilla as a member on the International Olympic Committee during the 129th IOC session in Rio on Aug 4. Another notable appointment was of PNGOC board member and treasurer, Tamzin Wardley, who was elected as Treasurer for the Pacific Games Council.

She joined athlete representative Ryan Pini on the PGC executive.

PNGOC: Sir John Dawanincura (pres), Mel Donald (sr v-pres), Emma Waiwai (female v-pres), Syd Yates (fundraising chair), Vincent Bull (legal advisor), Tamzin Wardley (treasurer), Michael Henao (male v-pres).

