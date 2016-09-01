Ombudsman action is wrong

SOMETHING is wrong with the Ombudsman Commission.

There are procedures to follow to serve a notice of referral but the OC has failed that. Last week two OC officers went to Parliament to serve notice to Maprik MP John Simon under cover of seeing another person. They fronted at the MP’s office to serve him the notice and were told by staff that Parliament standing orders did not allow documents to be served on MPs during Parliament sittings. Security guards later removed the two OC officers. It is a requirement that three Ombudsman sign the notice and there is a 21-days grace period for the concerned MP to respond. All these either failed or were not accounted for by the OC. With this background, you now can understand why the MP Simon released the new.

-Cyril Gare, via email