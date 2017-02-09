Ombudsman doing a commendable job

AM one of a number of individuals who raised issue of right of qualified citizens to stand for elective office as MP.

There are other organisations too such as TIPNG and Catholic Professionals Society which raised similar concerns.

Despite these our government had gone ahead to introduce constitutional amendments. Its reasons might not be too convincing.We must commend the Ombudsman Commission for championing rights of citizens of our nation by filing Supreme Court reference on this.

Money criteria is not true measure of leadership. Morality and ethics are while law is a minimum standard. Our leaders continue to zig zag this truth.

Altering law especially constitutional law to give advantage to money leaders would be politically dangerous and might be unconstitutional. And giving protection of the law as to how such money leaders got into elective office by mounting prohibitive barrier at door of justice with exorbitant filing fees is unfathomable.

Congratulations OC, we are blessed to have champions on real issues of national interest.

James Wanjik, Via email

