On the roll

By MALUM NALU

THE final electoral roll for the 2017 general election is expected to be distributed to all electorates by early next month, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

Voting is scheduled to start on June 24.

“Electoral rolls will be certified by the Electoral Commissioner and printed. The rolls should be dispatched to the electorates by early June,” Gamato said.

“Most provinces and electorates have completed their roll updates and are now displaying their rolls for objections and verifications.

All preliminary rolls have been printed and delivered to provinces for display.

“After the roll objections and verifications, the final rolls will be certified by Electoral Commissioner for printing.”

Ballot papers had arrived last month from Indonesia where they were printed.

“Ballot papers are in 11 containers guarded by defence force and police personnel in a secured location 24/7,” Gamato, pictured, said.

“Electoral Commission officials will be engaged to unpack and repack (ballot papers) according to the enrolment figures.

“Two weeks before polling, the ballot papers will be flown to the electorates.”

Gamato said the contract for the production of the 70,000 metal ballot boxes had been given to a local company, Barlow Industries.

He said the commission was now in advanced stages of planning and preparation to deliver the elections.

“More voter awareness and education will be conducted,” he said.

“Information is vital to empower the rights of people to vote for their democracy. That is why we share election information through print media, radio and TV talkback shows, conferences, party conventions, political parties’ workshops, other meetings and workshops including the production of awareness and educational materials.”

Campaigning by the 3332 candidates is into full swing in their electorates.

It will end on June 23. Voting begins on Saturday June 24 and ends on Saturday July 8.

The writs are expected to be returned to Government House by Gamato on Monday, July 24.

The first sitting of the new Parliament is scheduled for Tuesday August 1.

