One day for NCD polls

By MALUM NALU

POLLING in the National Capital District will be held in one day –Tuesday, June 27 – to elect the three MPs and the governor.

Electoral Commission spokesman Alphonse Muapi told The National yesterday that because it was not a public holiday, employers were requested to allow their workers time during the day to go and vote.

There are 360 polling stations spread over the Moresby North-East, Moresby North-West and Moresby South electorates.

A total of 38 candidates, including Governor Powes Parkop, are contesting the regional seat he holds.

An interesting tussle is also expected in Moresby North-West where Michael Malabag is being challenged by 34 candidates, including former prime minister Sir Mekere Morauta, Miria Ikupu, who was the runner-up in 2012, former deputy city manager Honk Kiap, Hanuabada businessman Lohia Boe-Samuel and women business leader Janet Sape.

Moresby North-East MP Labi Amaiu is up against 50 challengers, including six women.

Moresby-South MP Justin Tkatchenko faces 13 men and one woman – Anna Skate, the daughter of former prime minister and People’s National Congress founder Bill Skate.

In Lae, voting will be held on Thursday, June 29.

Polling in the other eight districts will be spread over two weeks from June 24.

In Kokopo, because it covers a big area, polling will be conducted over two weeks.

