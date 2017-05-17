One dead, five escape sinking boat

A MAN lost his life but five passengers including two women managed to swim ashore when their banana boat sank in bad weather at sea.

The East New Britain provincial disaster officer said the body of Presley Bobby Morgan was recovered after a search and taken to the Nonga General Hospital morgue.

Morgan was an oil palm plantation manager in Pomio district.

The boat was travelling from Kokopo to the Hioya/Kalip ward in East Pomio when the incident happened last Thursday night.

The survivors have been identified as Peter Longamau, Lucas Pok, Gabriel Lumb, Bridgette Tavut and Anna Kennedy.

The boat belonged to the oil palm company Tzen Plantation Limited where Morgan was employed.

The boat had left Kokopo at around 1 pm and travelled to Nongia before heading to Wide Bay at around 6pm and it sank at around 8pm.

An official at the disaster office has again warned the people to avoid travelling at sea during bad weather.

People, especially those living in coastal areas, have been advised to heed warnings by

authorities and listen to weather advice on the radio.

