One man robbery caught on CCTV

By DOROTHY MARK

Madang police are investigating a shop and office complex robbery that occurred on Monday.

A police CID officer said a suspect was caught on CCTV and police would be making arrests soon when the suspect is identified.

The ground manager of the Backslea Plaza Regi Linga said a man broke into the plaza through a window that connects the Mitre Hardware shop inside the plaza and went through the main corridor and attempted to collect the items.

Linga said the man also attempted to break into Sunshine Trading and the Digicel office on the top floor.

Police and media personnel who inspected the crime scene on Tuesday noticed that there were pinch bar marks on the office door.

Linga said the suspect managed to break into Yuwa Finance and stole some cash, mobile phones and laptops.

The CID officer said the hardware store had all the basic tools the suspect could have used to access other parts of the building.

Linga said there were three different security firms engaged to guard the plaza building from the outside.

He said they only heard noises inside the plaza at around 3am.

The suspect put all the stolen equipment from Yuwa Finance in a getaway vehicle outside the plaza and drove away.

The CID officer working on the case said he would want to know why security guards on duty could not have seen the suspect moving the stolen property out of the building and into the vehicle.

Like this: Like Loading...