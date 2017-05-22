One person killed in election-related death

ONE person was killed and another injured in separate election-related incidents in Madang, provincial police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura said on Friday.

Singura said a person died in a fight at a campaign rally in the Bunu area in Sumkar district and another was seriously injured in Middle Ramu in a fight between supporters of former Middle Ramu MP Ben Semri and an Independent candidate.

Both incidents happened last week. It brought the number of election-related deaths in the country to at least five.

Singura said the overall campaign activities in Madang town were safe and quiet.

“The only candidate who is going around town in a good convoy is Peter Yama,” Singura said.

He said there were no disturbances that put police officers on their toes since nomination.

“The campaign here is so far, so good so we have to maintain this through polling and declaration,” he said.

Police under the Northern command will be launching its security operation in Mt Hagen on Friday and by June 1, officers will be deployed to the province to start operation.

He said two platoons from the PNG Defence Force would be involved in the election operation in Madang to assist 650 police personnel to oversee the smooth running of the election.

A hundred police personnel from Madang would be deployed to Eastern Highlands and Morobe and officers from the two provinces would be deployed to Madang. The exchange of officers during the election operation was to promote free and fair election as well as improve police security and strength.

