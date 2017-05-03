O’Neill to address business forum

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE PNG Business Council has acknowledged Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for his support towards the business community in the past five years.

Council executive director Douveri Henao (pictured) said O’Neill had participated in major business-related events such as the Australia-PNG business forum and trade expo.

O’Neill will address the 33rd Australia-PNG business forum and trade expo to be held this month in Port Moresby.

“I’ve attended all five of these events during his term as prime minister. I think it is important to note that he has not let us down,” Henao said.

“And during his term, we probably had three Australian prime ministers while we had this forum.”

Australia-PNG chief executive officer Materua Tamarua said O’Neill had done well.

“His engagement with the private sector has been really good,” he said.

Henao said the general election would not be a distraction during the forum.

“I see it as an opportunity where we could hear from different officials and leaders what their views are of the relationship because at the end of the day, it’s all about the relationship of PNG and Australia and how we can merge that,” he said.

He thanked O’Neill for accepting to address the forum although it would be in the middle of the election campaign.

