O’Neill: Apec meeting to go ahead as planned

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has assured the country again that it will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting in 2018 as planned.

“All the leaders of all the economies have agreed to attend this meeting – that includes the Chinese president (Xi Jinping), Japanese prime minister (Shinzo Abe) and all the other presidents of all the other 20 economies,” O’Neill told reporters in Port Moresby yesterday.

“There is no turning back. I want to assure the nation that we are ready to host this global event.

“It is a unique opportunity for Papua New Guinea.

“We have been a member for Apec economies for over 20 years and this is the first time we are going to host this important meeting.

“We have not had the opportunity to speak or engage directly with President-elect (Donald Trump) of the United States but I see no reason why he shouldn’t be attending.

“We will engage with him (Trump) when we meet him in Vietnam next year.

“It (Apec) is an organisation that is very important in the global setting, especially in trade and investment because of the volumes that it controls.”

O’Neill said the Apec countries control more than 50 per cent of the global trade and that Apec had about 48 per cent of the global GDP.

“It is a substantial amount of trade and investment that it (Apec) controls, so it is a very important organisation,” he said.

