O’Neill assures Bougainville of referendum commitment

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has assured the people and government of Bougainville of the Government’s commitment towards them as they prepare for the 2019 referendum.

He was responding to a question from South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu regarding the payment of the restoration grant to Bougainville as stipulated in the peace agreement.

O’Neill said the commitments remained and the Government was trying to “catch up” payments on the restoration grant which had been outstanding before 2012 when his government came in. He said officials from both governments were trying to agree on a “formula” to be used.

He said his Government had done more for Bougainville than any other.

“All the infrastructures that we are building, the additional commitment of K100 million that we are funding some of those infrastructures on Bougainville,” he said.

He said Arawa in the past five years had developed into a “vibrant township” where people were accessing Government services and doing business.

“I have a long-term commitment to Bougainville. I know sometimes political differences may stand in the way. But that does not mean that we don’t have a commitment to make sure that we carry out the responsibilities we have in Bougainville,” he said.

He said the referendum in 2019 “is subject to all fulfilment of all the obligations clearly stated in the peace agreement”.

“That includes a proper establishment of rule of law, proper establishment of a government structure in Bougainville, proper disposal of weapons,” he said.

“All those issues are yet to be met. It’s a long way off so I don’t want Papua New Guineans and Bougainvilleans to think that it’s an easy path.”

Like this: Like Loading...