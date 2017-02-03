O’Neill assures businesses on legislations

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has assured the business community in the country that the Government will not rush into passing any legislation that will affect the business community.

He said consultations would be held with the private sector prior to any changes.

“We are not going to rush any legislations which are going to be detrimental to business confidence,” he said during a business breakfast event in Port Moresby yesterday.

“I have indicated that on many occasions. But I cannot stop my colleagues from having discussions that are sometimes emotional.

“You have my word. As I said during the Mining and Petroleum conference in Sydney (last year), any changes that are proposed particularly in the legislative areas, you will be consulted in a manner that is conducive for us to work together.

“We need to protect these industries. They are the drivers of our economy and I know that while we enter the election cycle, some of these debates will be out there.

“We will not touch any of those legislations. We will deal with them after the elections.”

O’Neill also assured that the general elections should not be a bother to the business community.

“I know there have been a lot of apprehension within the business community and the people about the elections. But I want to assure you that since 1977, we’ve delivered all elections despite predictions of gloom and doom,” he said.

“We have delivered all elections in a fair and accountable manner – except for four or five seats which were failed in 2002. Other than that, people have participated in a very active manner.”

Like this: Like Loading...