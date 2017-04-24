O’Neill banks on Highlands

By MALUM NALU in Mt Hagen

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill is confident of receiving support from Enga, Hela and Southern Highlands to allow his People’s National Congress (PNC) party to form the next government.

O’Neill said this to thousands of people in Pangia on Friday after filing his nomination to contest the Ialibu-Pangia Open seat for the fourth time since 2002.

He said the three provinces contributed 16 seats which would lay the foundation for the forming of the next government.

O’Neill said Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas had pledged his support to the PNC.

“That strong leader (Sir Peter) has humbled himself and will work with us to form the next government of Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“He will contest with the blessing of PNC for the Enga regional seat.

“John Pundari will contest Kompiam-Ambum under PNC, Alfred Manasseh will contest for Kandep, current MP Robert Ganim will contest for Wabag, former MP Micky Kaiok will contest for Wapenamenda and Nathan Piari will contest for Lagaip-Porgera.”

O’Neill said Tari-Pori MP James Marape would lead a strong team in Hela.

The party will support Koroba-Lake Kopiago MP Philip Undialu in contesting the governor’s seat left vacant since the death of Anderson Agiru last year. He said the PNC team for Southern Highlands was made up Governor William Powi, Mendi MP De Kewanu, Kagua-Erave MP James Lagea, Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal, Imbonggu MP Francis Awesa and himself for Ialibu-Pangia.

O’Neill said the teams from Hela and Southern Highlands had played a pivotal role in forming the Government in 2012.

Like this: Like Loading...