O’Neill calls for opening of Lae port project

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says it is vital that the delayed billion-kina Lae Port Tidal Basin project is opened as soon as possible.

The controversial project has been on hold since 2015 after major defects were found.

Kumul Consolidated Holdings had admitted that there was a defect in phase one done by contractor China Harbour Engineering Company and that an extensive remedial plan would be carried out.

Lae MP Loujaya Kouza yesterday asked O’Neill if the K200 million allocated for remedial work “is intact.”

She also asked if talks with the Morobe government and landowner groups over management of the project had been done.

“This question relates to the State-owned enterprises minister (William Duma),” O’Neill responded.

“As far as I’m aware, there have been some advertisements of the management of the tidal basin through Kumul Consolidated Holdings and PNG Ports.

“The process is still going on.

“They have an independent process that does not come through Cabinet, so I have no information whatsoever on the progress and status of that particular arrangement.

“The sooner we open that port, and get it operated, the better it is for both landowners and Government because we need to repay the loan that we got from ADB (Asian Development Bank) to build the port.

“I am not privy to even the negotiations with landowners in the tidal basin area.

“I’m sure that once it’s completed, it will be made public and subsequent reports will come through to Parliament.

“The Government is not going to interfere with the process.

“It is an independent process already established and we’ll allow it to proceed.”

