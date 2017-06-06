O’Neill calls for real policy discussions on education

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has called for real policy discussions in the final weeks of the election campaign, and for candidates to declare their position on free education.

Speaking in Pondiyapu, Southern Highlands, at the weekend, he said it was the most important election in the history of the nation and voters needed real policy information before they cast their votes.

He said the main policy decision before the districts around the nation was about education.

“The choices before the nation are clear, do we continue to educate our children, or do we turn the clock back and have Don Polye (Opposition leader) kick kids out of school if their parents cannot pay?” O’Neill said.

“Do we go back to the years of corruption and misappropriation of the 2000 or do we push our nation forward?

“When we were elected in 2012, our government placed free education at the centre of our policy platform.

“Now we have the Opposition promising to stop free education and make families pay. This is an education election where the country will decide if we want to continue with free education or take the path of the Opposition who will abandon our children.”

O’Neill said free education was a cornerstone policy because it meant the nation would have a generation of children going through school who would be our future engineers, businesspeople and leaders.”

He said the delivery of free education had come with its challenges, particularly ensuring fund delivery to the most remote areas, but a significant amount of progress has been made.

“In the coming weeks, our people have the opportunity to elect members of parliament who will represent them locally and stand together in parliament to deliver legislation for the nation.”

