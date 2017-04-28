O’Neill condemns election violence

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has condemned the acts of violence, especially in the Highlands region, in the past week.

He said the incidents were “regrettable, but isolated cases”.

On Monday, a group of men stoned vehicles belonging to Southern Highlands Governor William Powi and Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal in Mendi, creating fear among the people.

On Tuesday, a student was shot dead and another man seriously injured when a group of men attacked vehicles belonging to Kerowagi MP Camillus Danga and his supporters while on their way to file his nomination.

“When you look at Kerowagi it’s an isolated case,” O’Neill said.

“When you look at Mendi – the issue about the riots there – that’s exaggerated. I was there (Mendi) the day after and there were people lining the streets to welcome me.

“When you have individual citizens who are taking the law into their own hands, we shouldn’t be encouraging this kind of behavior. People have to have the freedom to go and vote and air their feelings on the ballot paper. When you don’t like a candidate, don’t vote for him.

“That’s the only way you can show your dissatisfaction – not go out and destroy public property and harm other citizens who also have the right to express their own feelings, desires and frustrations through the ballot.”

Meanwhile, police in Chimbu have arrested a man alleged to have shot dead the student on Tuesday.

Provincial police commander acting Superintendent David Seine Jnr confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspect at the Kundiawa police station.

West New Britain police reported last night the death of three people, and three hospitalised, following a fight between supporters of MP Francis Marus and another candidate. One of the dead was a 12-year-old boy.

