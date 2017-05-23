O’Neill confident of returning

A CONFIDENT Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says he will be back after the election to continue the work that his Government has started over the past five years, including the hosting of Apec 2018.

“Thank you very much for the support that you have extended to us over the last five years,” O’Neill told government departmental heads at their meeting in the rural village setting of Keapara in Rigo, Central, on Friday.

“I am certain that we will continue to work together after the election.

“I know there are some who want to get rid of us, but it’s not easily done, I can tell you that.

“It’s the people’s choice, and I think the nation will respond to some of the good policies that we have.

“I know we all have relatives, families and friends who will all have their inclination to politics – this way or the other – but that does not matter. We have one country. Let us work together for that country.”

O’Neill said the priority after the election was the hosting of Apec 2018.

“Next 12 months is very crucial for us, as public service and as government, for us to make sure that we display the very best of Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“This is a unique opportunity.

“The economic benefits that will come, as a result of these visitors coming to our country, is quite enormous.

“Twenty-one (21) of the close to 200 nations in the world, 21 of the global leaders coming here, control 50 per cent of the global economy.

“United States, China, Russia, Japan – they control over 50 per cent of the global economy, trade and investment.

“That is an opportunity for PNG to tap into. We are very fortunate to be a member of this exclusive club, the Apec economies. We will have over 2000 or so business leaders from Fortune 500 companies with capital base into billions, who will come for the first time into Papua New Guinea.

“We want to tell them the story of what PNG has done as an investment destination.

“We’ve got very good success stories like Exxon, Total and all the other mining companies who have been operating in this country.”

Like this: Like Loading...