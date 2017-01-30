O’Neill denies involvement in commission’s affairs

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has denied any Government involvement in the affairs of the Electoral Commission as claimed by the Opposition.

He was replying to Deputy Opposition Leader Sam Basil who asked in Parliament on Friday:

If 240,000 extra ballot papers had been printed in the 2012 election for two electorates in Morobe;

why it was that votes had exceeded voter population in Ungai-Bena and Lufa in Eastern Highlands, both of which were won by the People’s National Congress Party candidates;

why it was that ballot papers were being printed in Indonesia;

if names of provinces and districts would be on ballot papers;

if there would be criminal liability on the part of the Indonesian printer if anything went wrong;

whether printing of ballot papers could be brought back to the country; and,

If O’Neill was interfering in the work of the Electoral Commission.

O’Neill said the Government did not order the Electoral Commission in 2012 to print the extra 240,000 extra ballot papers.

He said there had been no complaints from candidates about the votes exceeding the number of voters in 2012.

“You (Basil) seem to think that there is some conspiracy,” O”Neill said.

“If you say that the Government Printer has been involved in fraud, why do you contradict yourself by saying that we must bring back the printing?”

O’Neill had directed Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari to tell Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato to take out public advertisements explaining how he made his decisions.

“The Government has no say in the decisions that he (Gamato) makes,” he said.

“We cannot influence him. This is a constitutional office. I will get the electoral commissioner to put a public advertisement on his decisions about the printing and his decisions about the election dates.”

