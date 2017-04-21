O’Neill dismisses discussion

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has dismissed as grandstanding by PNG Sustainable Development Programme (PNGSDP) chairman Sir Mekere Morauta by intervening in discussions with landowners.

“This political stunt is shameful for a leader who as prime minister gave immunity to BHP for grand scale environmental damage that is still killing people in Western today,” he said.

“I can assure him that we do not need his help to manage discussions with landowners.”

PNGSDP offered to help finance wellhead and facilitate landowners buy equity in the PNG LNG project.

O’Neill said the issue of equity by landowners in LNG areas would be concluded after the elections.

“The agreements made under the UBSA between landowners and the Government, signed in Kokopo, will be strictly adhered to and honoured.”

He called on Sir Mekere to resign and respect the rules of the programme that prevented active politicians holding a position on the board.

“SDP funds belong to the children, women and men of Western, not the chairman. A leader from Western should be the chair on behalf of their people, not someone with vested financial and political interests.”

