O’Neill eyes New Ireland infrastructure development

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says the Government is committed to infrastructure development in New Ireland.

He paid a visit to Kavieng yesterday with Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali and Secretary David Wereh who will today be touring the Boluminski Highway linking Kavieng and Namatanai, plus other infrastructure in the province.

Also travelling with O’Neill were Forest Minister Douglas Tomuriesa and Ijivitari MP Richard Masere.

Masere last week defected from the National Alliance to join Government.

They visited East New Britain before flying to New Ireland.

O’Neill spent a few moments with New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan, acting provincial administrator Lamiller Pawut and members of the provincial assembly and administration.

He told The National that the Government would rebuild some of the roads, including the West Coast Highway.

“Infrastructure is one of the priorities of our Government,” O’Neill said.

“That’s why we’re visiting the good governor (Sir Julius) to assure him that we’re rebuilding some of the roads in New Ireland.”

Nali used to be a member of Sir Julius’ People’s Progress Party when the latter was prime minister.

