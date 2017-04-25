O’Neill fulfills promise to Western landowners

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says the Government is committed to allowing benefits from resources to go back to the people who deserve it.

He said this during the signing of the agreement between the State and landowner groups from the Ok Tedi Mine in Western.

“This is a historic moment not only for the landowners of Western but also for the country in so far as resource ownership and development and the benefits that flow onto the people are being corrected,” he said.

“The story for Ok Tedi and Western is a sad one in the sense that they have been let down by the developers and many governments. And as a result, we clearly see the sad story that is being displayed in Western in terms of the affairs and delivery of services.

“The Government has taken ownership of the mine and I promised in 2013 when I visited Tabubil and Kiunga, that my desire was to return the ownership to the people of Western. That has now come to fruition.”

He said the signing of the agreement concluded the transfer of shares directly to the benefit of people of Western, particularly those directly affected by the mine.

“Today, I have the cheque for almost K50 million for the people of Western,” he said.

“Even though the shares were not transferred, we were able to keep this cheque for you. Upon the transfer the registration of the shares at Investment Promotion Authority, I will certainly be bringing this cheque to you in Kiunga or Tabubil.”

Like this: Like Loading...