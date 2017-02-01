O’Neill government did well: Marape

FINANCE Minister and leader of government business James Marape told Parliament yesterday that the O’Neill-Government did well over the last five years despite many challenges they encountered.

He said this when presenting a scorecard of the Government of the last five years during debate on the Medium Term Development Plan 2: 2016-2017.

Other MPs, both in Government and Opposition, commended the Government for its performance as the curtain prepared to come down on this 9th Parliament.

Marape said the Government had delivered 80 per cent of its commitments under the Alotau Accord.

“We have spent K3 billion in the education sector as far as free education is concerned,” he said.

“We would have spent K4.45 billion in all the districts.

“We have consistently spent on our free basic health programmes. When you look at all the infrastructure programmes that are going on right throughout the country, we continue to invest in infrastructure.

“Whilst more still remains, speaking holistically in terms of national delivery averages, we have done well as a government.”

