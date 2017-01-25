O’Neill: Government will attend to problem roads

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says all problem roads in the country will be attended to.

He alluded to this when answering a question from Telefomin MP Solan Mirisim about the road from Tabubil to Telefomin.

O’Neill said Cabinet met on Monday and discussed maintenance issues relating to all the national highways.

“Myself or the Minister for Works (Francis Awesa) will be making a statement to Parliament explaining the NEC decision in order for us to address some of the continuous maintenance issues that we are having throughout the country and the road networks throughout our provinces. It is not a new thing,” O’Neill said.

“We should be on top of it, but continuous neglect by many governments, including ours in a sense, because of funding issues.

“Because of lack of attention, many of these roads have not been maintained for our people to use.”

O’Neill said the Government was trying to organise for private-public partnership to maintain roads. “Over the past few weeks, we have been talking to major investors in the country who are frequently using these roads. Ok Tedi is one of them, ExxonMobil, Oil Search and the others are to put to partnership with the Government so that they maintain the continuous maintenance of these roads.

“For many years, we have been depending on our Government employees, particularly from Works, but their lack of capacity and lack of attention to immediately attend to problems that roads are facing throughout the country has meant that the maintenance programmes have been lacking.

“It is happening all throughout the country.

“We have heard the concerns of the people, particularly on the highways and in towns like Madang and Wewak. Cabinet has paid specific attention to that and decisions were made yesterday (Monday).”

Like this: Like Loading...