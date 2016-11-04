O’Neill hails budget

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says next year’s budget maintains fiscal discipline while increasing spending on free education, universal healthcare and local level development.

He thanked Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch for the careful manner in which the budget was developed.

O’Neill said the Government had been very careful to reduce expenditure where it could be sustained, while continuing to invest in areas vital for ongoing economic and social development.

“The best budgets are not those that are delivered with an abundance of revenue to draw from, but budgets delivered in tight fiscal times that also increase essential services,” he said.

“The difficult global economic environment with reduced commodity prices and uncertainty in key trading partners has placed pressure on our economy.

“Spending on our children and their education has risen to record levels and this will set our children up for success in years to come.

“Healthcare expenditure is at a record level and this will better protect our family members from sickness and help them recover from injury.”

O’Neill said the Government’s continued devolution of authority from Waigani to the provincial and district levels would be further advanced next year.

“No one knows the people of PNG better than our local administrations. And we are ensuring that we are further empowering local level decision making,” he said.

O’Neill said the district services improvement programmes (DSIP) and provincial services improvement programmes (PSIP) were now receiving more funding.

“Increased DSIP and PSIP funding will help children, women and men in every province,” he said.

